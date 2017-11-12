Serie B: Palermo take top spot

By Football Italia staff

Palermo conquered Cremonese to go top, Venezia and Parma marched on and Cesena were pegged back by 10-man Salernitana in a six-goal thriller.

It was an extremely tense showdown in Cremona, as the Sicilians fought back from a goal down to win thanks also to their goalkeeper Alberto Pomini’s fingertip save in stoppages.

It was a spectacular match in Cesena, as despite going down to 10 men, Salernitana recovered a two-goal deficit to snatch a point.

Palermo are now top of the table, one point ahead of Frosinone and Venezia.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 0-2 Foggia

Camporese 65 (F), Chiricò 84 (F)

Carpi 1-1 Brescia

Caracciolo 8 (B), Verna 13 (C)

Cesena 3-3 Salernitana

Kupisz 3 (C), Kone 22 (C), Rodriguez 24 (S), Pucino og 65 (C), Bocalon 71 (S), Ricci 76 (S)

Sent off: Gatto 67 (S)

Cittadella 1-2 Parma

Calaiò 41, 84 (P), Iori pen 74 (P)

Sent off: Adorni 79 (C)

Cremonese 1-2 Palermo

Claiton Dos Santos 21 (C), Rispoli 23 (P), Chochev 53 (P)

Ternana 1-1 Novara

Da Cruz 72 (N), Valjent 76 (T)

Venezia 1-0 Perugia

Garofalo 6 (V)

Sent off: Cerri 59 (P)

Bari-Pescara

KO 19.30 GMT

Avellino 0-0 Entella

Pro Vercelli 2-1 Empoli

Caputo 29 (E), Firenze 34 (PV), Castiglia 77 (PV)

Spezia 1-1 Frosinone

D Ciofani 56 (F), Gilardino pen 78 (S)

