Palermo conquered Cremonese to go top, Venezia and Parma marched on and Cesena were pegged back by 10-man Salernitana in a six-goal thriller.
It was an extremely tense showdown in Cremona, as the Sicilians fought back from a goal down to win thanks also to their goalkeeper Alberto Pomini’s fingertip save in stoppages.
It was a spectacular match in Cesena, as despite going down to 10 men, Salernitana recovered a two-goal deficit to snatch a point.
Palermo are now top of the table, one point ahead of Frosinone and Venezia.
Ascoli 0-2 Foggia
Camporese 65 (F), Chiricò 84 (F)
Carpi 1-1 Brescia
Caracciolo 8 (B), Verna 13 (C)
Cesena 3-3 Salernitana
Kupisz 3 (C), Kone 22 (C), Rodriguez 24 (S), Pucino og 65 (C), Bocalon 71 (S), Ricci 76 (S)
Sent off: Gatto 67 (S)
Cittadella 1-2 Parma
Calaiò 41, 84 (P), Iori pen 74 (P)
Sent off: Adorni 79 (C)
Cremonese 1-2 Palermo
Claiton Dos Santos 21 (C), Rispoli 23 (P), Chochev 53 (P)
Ternana 1-1 Novara
Da Cruz 72 (N), Valjent 76 (T)
Venezia 1-0 Perugia
Garofalo 6 (V)
Sent off: Cerri 59 (P)
Bari-Pescara
KO 19.30 GMT
Avellino 0-0 Entella
Pro Vercelli 2-1 Empoli
Caputo 29 (E), Firenze 34 (PV), Castiglia 77 (PV)
Spezia 1-1 Frosinone
D Ciofani 56 (F), Gilardino pen 78 (S)