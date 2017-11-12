Sweden to make two changes

By Football Italia staff

Sweden are expected to bring in Mikael Lustig and Jakob Johansson for the decisive World Cup play-off with Italy.

They won the opener 1-0 in Solna on Friday evening and passage to Russia 2018 is earned in Milan on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

There are bound to be only two changes to the starting XI for this trip to San Siro, as the Swedes have the first leg advantage.

Lustig was suspended in Solna and his return should send Bologna full-back Emil Krafth on to the bench.

Albin Ekdal was already an injury doubt in the first game and went off in the second half with a groin problem.

The man who replaced him, Johansson, scored the decisive goal and he is rewarded with a starting spot.

The rest of the side should remain untouched, but their attitude may well be different, cutting back on the hard press that proved so effective in favour of defending their 1-0 lead and trying to strike on the counter-attack.

Probable Sweden line-up: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Johansson, Larsson, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!