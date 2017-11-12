Andersson: 'Ekdal out against Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Sweden Coach Janne Andersson confirmed Albin Ekdal is out of the World Cup play-off against Italy, but they remain confident of qualification.

They won the first leg 1-0 and the decider is at San Siro on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

Click here for the probable Swedish line-up.

“We can confirm Albin Ekdal is injured and Johan Larsson is not called up. The players looked in good shape during training today and we can’t wait to start the game tomorrow,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I haven’t thought about whether we’ve got a 47-49 per cent chance of qualification. All I know is that we want to reach the World Cup, we’ve been working towards that and after the first leg we haven’t changed our minds on that.”

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura complained about the refereeing in the first leg, particularly after Ola Toivonen broke Leonardo Bonucci’s nose after 30 seconds and was not even booked.

“I don’t think we were in any way favoured by the referee. This was the way they interpreted it, but the game is played on the pitch and what happens off it is of no interest. I reaffirm my faith in the official and am sure he’ll have a good game tomorrow, while we will play in sporting fashion, as always.”

Andersson was asked if Ludwig Augustinsson represented a weak link in the Swedish defence.

“Our strength is the collective. I think Augustinsson is one of the best defenders we have, so I am not interested in how the Italians see him.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!