Granqvist: 'Pressure all on Sweden'

By Football Italia staff

Andreas Granqvist warns Sweden “have nothing to lose, so the pressure is all on Italy. A clean sheet will take us to the World Cup.”

The Scandinavians won the first leg 1-0 and the decider is at San Siro on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“I maintain the pressure is still all on Italy, as they are a great football nation who haven’t missed the World Cup since 1958. We, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and will put in a strong performance, just as we did in Stockholm,” said the defender in his Press conference.

Sweden played with a high press on home turf, but with a 1-0 lead to protect, will they be more defensive at San Siro?

“We know that keeping a clean sheet will take us to the World Cup, so that is our intention. Obviously, if we score an away goal, we’ll have an even better chance of going through. The main aim will be to ensure Italy don’t create scoring opportunities.”

