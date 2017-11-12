Ternana Coach apologises for rant

By Football Italia staff

Sandro Poschesci, the Ternana Coach who went viral for his rant against Italy and Sweden, has apologised to Giampiero Ventura.

The Serie B tactician used his Press conference yesterday to vent frustration about the World Cup qualifier, which the Azzurri lost 1-0 in Solna.

He said Italy had “all become wimps. Italian football is finished. If we had used a Serie C club against Sweden, they would’ve won, because this Sweden is on the level of a third division side.”

Today, after Ternana drew 1-1 with Novara in Serie B, Poschesci took the opportunity to clarify his comments.

“My language was certainly colourful, I am a fan of Italy,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, I am a Coach of a glorious side like Ternana, so my words were amplified on to the national stage. I didn’t want to offend anyone.

“I was simply angry as any other fan would be who wants to see Italy at the World Cup. It was the kind of rant you usually let rip with in a bar with your friends.

“I should’ve been more careful with my words in that setting. I apologise to the Nazionale, to Ventura and I hope we win on Monday.”

