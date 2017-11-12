Rodriguez takes Switzerland to World Cup

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez was decisive to book Switzerland’s spot in the 2018 World Cup against Northern Ireland.

Not only did Rodriguez convert the extremely controversial penalty that gave them a 1-0 victory in the first leg, but he also performed a last-gasp goal-line clearance to preserve the goalless draw in Basel.

Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner was also in action during the 0-0 this evening under pouring rain.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!