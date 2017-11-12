Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez was decisive to book Switzerland’s spot in the 2018 World Cup against Northern Ireland.
Not only did Rodriguez convert the extremely controversial penalty that gave them a 1-0 victory in the first leg, but he also performed a last-gasp goal-line clearance to preserve the goalless draw in Basel.
Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner was also in action during the 0-0 this evening under pouring rain.
