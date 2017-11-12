Barzagli: 'Italy must be united'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli called for Italy and the fans to find “unity” ahead of the World Cup play-off against Sweden. “We all want to go to Russia.”

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Solna on Friday evening, the decider is at San Siro tomorrow at 19.45 GMT.

“There wasn’t much time to talk, as we arrived at the Pinetina training ground at 3am last night,” the Juventus defender told Rai Sport.

“In any case, we need action and not words now. We require a tough performance to overturn the result and everyone has the same objective. We know how important this match is and must remain concentrated with the utmost determination.”

Despite calls for a 4-3-3 formation, plus reports this morning that Giampiero Ventura was returning to 4-2-4 or even moving to 3-4-3, it seems as if the Azzurri will again play 3-5-2.

“It’s part of the game for people to discuss tactics and formations from the outside, but the only thing that counts is what the Coach decides, both for the players he picks and the shape.

“We must all be on the same page, all of Italy united, as at the end of the day we all want to go to the World Cup in Russia. Unity is essential right now.”

