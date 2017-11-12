Materazzi: 'We're all playing'

By Football Italia staff

World Cup winner Marco Materazzi sent a message to the Italy squad ahead of their play-off with Sweden. “We are all playing tomorrow.”

The Azzurri lost the first leg 1-0 in Solna, but the decider is in Milan on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“At times it’s not technique that counts, nor the past and above all it doesn’t matter who plays…” wrote 2006 hero Materazzi on Instagram and Twitter.

“TOMORROW we are all playing, then there are those who step on to the PITCH and those who instead push from the outside, who are sometimes more important than those on the field.

“SAN SIRO is capable of achievements that only those who have experienced it can understand, so let us SUPPORT from the first minute to the last those who will give their all to provide what ITALY deserves.

“HEART, PRIDE AND… FORZA RAGAZZI.”

