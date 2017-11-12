Masuaku: 'Objective is Serie A'

West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku confirms Napoli interest, but “Juventus, Genoa and Milan” are also watching him. “Our objective is Serie A.”

There were reports today in the Italian papers that 24-year-old Masuaku was on the radar as one of the potential January signings to replace injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

“I offered Arthur to (Napoli director of sport Cristiano) Giuntoli three years ago, then two years ago and now he has probably got the idea… along with Juventus, Genoa and Milan,” agent Francesco Lingenti told CalcioNapoli24.it.

“Of course there have been talks. The player is being watched very carefully by a few clubs, including Napoli.”

So far this season, Masuaku has contributed one goal and two assists in eight competitive appearances for the Hammers.

“We almost signed for Genoa three years ago, then Olympiakos created problems and the deal fell through. Juventus were the first side to send scouts for him four years ago, when he was at Valenciennes in Ligue 1.

“Serie A is our objective and hopefully he’ll be there in January. For now, Juventus, Napoli and Genoa are in the lead. However, he’d only go to Juventus if the Bianconeri sold Alex Sandro.

“Giuntoli has always liked him. I don’t know if he would be brought in to pave the way for Ghoulam’s exit, but he would certainly be a luxury alternative to have.

“West Ham’s asking price is around €9-10m, as they paid €7m to get him from Olympiakos in 2016.”

Born in Lille, Masuaku can represent either DR Congo or France at international level and has a dual passport.

