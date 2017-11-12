Croatia qualify for World Cup

By Football Italia staff

Croatia have qualified for the 2018 World Cup, with Ivan Perisic rattling the woodwork, after beating Greece 4-1 on aggregate.

The first leg victory proved enough to see them through, drawing 0-0 in Piraeus this evening.

Perisic came closest to a goal on the night, the Inter winger’s strike thumping the upright.

He goes into the tournament in Russia along with Inter teammate Marcelo Brozovic, Milan striker Nikola Kalinic, Ivan Strinic of Sampdoria and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.

Greece go out in the play-offs with Roma defender Kostas Manolas and Bologna’s Vasilis Torosidis.

