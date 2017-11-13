Spalletti: Joao Mario no surprise

By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti “isn’t surprised” by Joao Mario’s pleas to play more and suggests he would prefer to keep the midfielder than sign Ramires.

Joao Mario admitted last week that he could be forced to leave Inter if he was not given more first-team opportunties by Spalletti, but the Coach made it clear he thought highly of the Portugal international.

“Joao Mario? I know him well. I wasn’t surprised by his words,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s only right that he wants to play more often and I consider him good enough to be a a starter, but whoever’s played in his place hasn’t done badly.

“Ramires? You ask me about Joao Mario’s desire to play and now you’re putting forward the arrival of another player who could take room away from the Portuguese...

“Do you want to make it worse for my player? If we can improve somewhere, it’d be good to do so, but it’s not easy to find better players than the ones I have in my squad.

“Rather, I’m sorry that no-ones talking about ‘lucky’ Inter anymore. Perhaps it was the 10 times that we hit the woodwork!”

