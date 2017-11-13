Osvaldo: Living like a rockstar…

Italy striker-turned-rock musician Dani Osvaldo says “I like to drink whiskey, smoke a cigarette and do rock and roll, but only whenever I can.”

Osvaldo retired from football last year at the age of just 30 to focus on his music career, and the former Roma, Inter, Juventus and Southampton attacker gave an insight into his new life behind the microphone.

“Retiring from football? I won a little [with that decision], I think,” he told Pagina 12.

“I wanted to do it and I’ve done it. I have no regrets and I’m happy with my decision.

“The football world prejudices you a lot, as does this country. There’s always someone behind you, but I learned that it didn’t affect me.

“It wasn’t easy for me when I was in the spotlight, and I used to get annoyed when people said things about me that weren’t true, but I learned to deal with the imagination of people.

“It happened to me here in my country, where I was happy, fulfilling a dream, that I wasn’t professional.

“It went like this: ‘Uh, this guy likes rock and roll, so he must like whiskey, and on top of that he smokes. He must be drinking whiskey until 5 in the morning, and I’m sure that he takes drugs, too.’

“I have to say to them, ‘no, dude.’ I played 11 years in Europe, Italy and for Juventus. Do you think that if I take drugs, smoke 50 cigarettes or drink whiskey until 5 in the morning, I could play in those places?

“No, brother, I’m not Messi. I wouldn’t have been to get out of bed if I did all that. I still have to go to bed early, eat salad and rest well...

“Afterwards, of course I like to drink whiskey, smoke a cigarette and do rock and roll, but only whenever I can. I don’t do that every day.”

