Report: Inter want Chiesa

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly moved to the top of the queue for Federico Chiesa, despite the winger being set to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have agreed to make Chiesa their highest earner at “close to €2m a year, with no release clauses” by the end of November.

However, the newspaper warns this has not deterred Inter, whose Coach Luciano Spalletti considers the Italy starlet “a key player for his Nerazzurri project.”

“He’s very good, one of the best youngsters around,” he told La Gazzetta.

“He’s like his father, who conveyed his character and many other good things. I also like how he always has an eye on his team.

“He doesn’t go out only thinking about his own performance.”

Chiesa, son of Calcio legend Enrico, has scored twice and assisted three times in 11 games for the Viola this season and was previously linked with Napoli and Zenit St Petersburg.

