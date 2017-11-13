Vialli: Faith in Ventura

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Vialli insists Giampiero Ventura “knows what to do” against Sweden and that Italy “made them look better than they actually are.”

Italy must beat Sweden by two clear goals on Monday to avoid missing out on a World Cup for the first time since 1958, but Vialli was adamant his country would book their tickets for Russia, despite a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

“We certainly can’t play like we did on Friday in the first leg,” the former Azzurri striker told Corriere della Sera.

“We made them look better than they actually are. It’s unthinkable that we were surprised by a team that have played in the same way since the post-war period.

“They’re a classic 4-4-2, Scandinavian side… Everything went wrong in Stockholm.

“For me, we can go through. Sweden are rigorous but modest and weaker than us, plus San Siro will make a difference, especially if we don’t score quickly.

“This is their match, their great opportunity. You don’t change a team in two days, you correct it a bit at best.

“Ventura knows what to do, tactics no longer matter. These games are won with two things: calmness and awareness.

“If we don’t go through, we’ll have to be good at turning [the disappointment] into a rebirth, an opportunity, but it won’t happen.

“It shouldn’t be thought of as a war, a matter of life or death. I’d say to the kids: think of the summer, with the barbeques, watermelons before the games, our lives and loves, marked by magical nights.

“Come on, we can’t miss out on these things!”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!