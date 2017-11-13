Del Piero: No problems in attack

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero is confident Italy have “no problems in attack” for Sweden on Monday, explaining Giampiero Ventura “has real options” at his disposal.

Italy are considered to have less firepower than in the past, with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile yet to replicate his prolific club form for Italy, while Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to partner him at San Siro, despite a return of just three goals for Southampton this season.

Nonetheless, Del Piero told Sport360 ahead of the World Cup playoff second leg: “As a first striker, Immobile seems to be scoring every week.

“He’s amazing for that so Ventura has real options. He has Insigne and Candreva on the right side so I don’t think we have a problem with the options in attack.

“There is no forward who is not playing well but the problem is maybe mentality.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!