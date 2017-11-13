Zoff: Ventura criticism is nothing!

By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff claims he finds talk of exaggerated criticism towards Giampiero Ventura ‘funny’. “If I remember what they said about poor Enzo Bearzot…”

Bearzot guided Italy to glory at the 1982 World Cup but failed to take the Azzurri to the European Championship two years later, and Zoff – whose Nazionale side lost to France in the Euro 2000 Final after extra time – believes he and his fellow legend faced “far worse attacks” than Ventura.

“If we find an early goal, everything becomes easier,” he told La Stampa ahead of Monday’s World Cup playoff second leg against Sweden, which Italy must win by two clear goals.

“After 60 years, not going to the World Cup would be a very hard pill to swallow, but I’m not even contemplating this possibility.

“"When I hear about exaggerated criticism, I laugh. The performance against Sweden came after other similar disappointing displays.

“I’ve faced far worse attacks during all my years in football. If I remember what they said about poor Bearzot…

“Sincerely speaking, we didn’t look exasperated against Sweden. Let’s play well tonight, show character and go through.”

