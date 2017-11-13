Spalletti: This Inter is different

Luciano Spalletti believes “it’s a different Inter compared to the one before” after leading them to third place in Serie A.

Spalletti took charge of Inter over the summer and has revitalised their fortunes, with the Nerazzurri still unbeaten after 12 matches and just two points behind table-toppers Napoli.

“We’ve picked up 30 points in this first part of the campaign,” the former Roma boss told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s a lot and it wasn’t easy. At first, I had to carry around bit of everything at first. I couldn’t make any decisions. There was a huge weight on the team, club and fans.

“Now I can choose who to keep and who to leave. We’ve laid important foundations and it’ll be difficult for us to go back.

“I see the eyes of my players. They all want to keep building something great. We’re different to before.

“It’s a different Inter compared to the one before, which found itself in trouble after a good spell.

“Roma are also back [near the top] after a bad start, and they’ve been joined by Lazio. Milan? They’ve fallen far behind, which was unexpected. But in my career, I’ve seen teams go on great runs.

“I went on one myself when I arrived at Roma. We were 5-6 points behind several teams but ended up finishing 7-8 in front of them.

“No cup competitions? True, but the midweek rounds will be played soon, so we’ll be counting on the players who haven’t played much yet.

“Still, you only change things that aren’t working, and Inter are working properly right now.

“Comeback against Torino? Only important players can come back from a losing position like my players did.

“Vecino and Valero? They’re two top players, so I knew they’d do well here. Maybe some people didn’t expect Borja Valero to play like he has, with so much running and intensity.

“Skriniar’s a champion, incredible even. He has real character, even though he’s quiet. Even at difficult moments, he always makes the right decision.

“Icardi? He has a swollen knee, but he’s getting better. He started running yesterday and his knee didn’t swell, which was a good sign.”

