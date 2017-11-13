Mertens: Now the complete attacker

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Dries Mertens feels he has become the complete attacker. “I’m not just a finisher, I often drop back and can also turn left or right.”

Mertens’ 10 goals have helped Napoli top Serie A after 12 rounds of fixtures, and the Belgian believes his conversion from a winger into a centre-forward has allowed him to enjoy “the best 12 months of my career.”

“The last 12 months have been the best of my career,” he told his country’s Press, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Am I an icon in Naples? What happens there can’t be imagined, you have to experience it for yourself.

“I hope this moment lasts for as long as possible because it’s been beautiful. The fans are going crazy for me, we’re top and they always support us.

“I don’t see myself as a true No 9 like Pipita [Higuain]. I’m not just a finisher. I often drop back into midfield, but I can also turn left or right.

“Hungry for goals? I’ve grown so much in this respect. Now I can take advantage of the chances that my teammates make for me.”

