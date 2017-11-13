Asamoah ‘looking forward’ to Gala

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah admits he is “looking forward” to becoming a Galatasaray player after affirming “I won’t go back on giving them my word.”

Asamoah saw a proposed transfer to Gala break down towards the end of the summer, but the defender-midfielder is out of contract next year, and he suggested a move to Cimbom was still on the cards.

“We agreed on everything over the summer,” he is quoted by TuttoJuve as telling the Turkish Press.

“After drawn-out negotiations, I made the best decision for myself. I gave my word to Galatasaray and I won’t go back on it.

“I picked them for the role they gave me in their team and what they offered me.

“Now I’m thinking about Juve, but Galatasaray are important to me and I’m following all their games with great interest.

“Their football is promising and I look forward to becoming a part of this team.”

