Genoa boss ’not talking to Swedish wife’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa boss Davide Ballardini reveals he has not talked to his Swedish wife since Italy’s 1-0 defeat on Friday.

Italy must beat Sweden by two clear goals on Tuesday to pull through their World Cup playoff, but Ballardini claims the tensions have even led to him not speaking to his other half.

“I haven’t talked to my wife since Friday. For days, she’s been telling me, ‘you’re scared, huh?’” he told La Reppublica.

“The Swedes have enjoyed putting us in these conditions at this early stage, seeing us suffer, but we hope that’s all they’ll be happy about.

“If Sweden have beaten France, Netherlands and Italy, it’s because they’re an honest, committed and humble team, who find the strength to come out from within, even though they also have some quality players like Forsberg.”

