Juve ‘deny Asamoah remarks’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly denied Kwadwo Asamoah’s remarks about him “giving his word” to Galatasaray over a transfer.

Asamoah was thought to have given an interview to the Turkish Press, where he suggested he was still “looking forward” to joining Gala, even after his proposed move fell through.

However, Calciomercato.com and Goal.com claim to have been told by Juve’s Press office that the Ghanaian never spoke to the Turkish media.

Nonetheless, he has played just five times for the Bianconeri this season and will be out of contract next summer.

