Toni: Ancelotti the right call, Italy...

By Football Italia staff

Luca Toni feels Bayern Munich sacking Carlo Ancelotti was the right call but admits Italy “would be in a real mess if they didn’t qualify” for the World Cup.

Bayern have won six of their seven games since replacing Ancelotti with Jupp Heynckes, who returned for his fourth spell as Coach, while Italy have just 90 minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit against playoff opponents Sweden on Monday.

“It’s clear that something inside the dressing room had broken,” the two teams’ former striker told Sport1.

“I think Bayern did well to make big decisions, changing the Coach at the right time.

“Right now, things are going well with Heynckes. Italy? It’s been a bad spell for them, but they must absolutely beat Sweden tonight and go to the World Cup.

“It would be a real mess if they didn’t qualify. We won the World Cup here in Germany just 11 years ago.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!