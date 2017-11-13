Fassone: No big January spending

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone admits Milan will only spend “if it’s strictly necessary” after the club posted a €32.6m loss.

Sport Mediaset reports Fassone made the remark after a small shareholders meeting at Casa Milan on Tuesday.

It was there that Milan announced they had made a loss of €32.6m between January 1 and June 30, €3.4m down on the same period last year.

Furthermore, Rossoneri owner Li Yonghong was confirmed to have paid €22m last Friday, as part of an expected capital increase.

That came after an initial investment of €27m in September, although it is still €11m short of the €60m that the club had forecast.

