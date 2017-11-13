NEWS
Monday November 13 2017
Fassone: No big January spending
By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone admits Milan will only spend “if it’s strictly necessary” after the club posted a €32.6m loss.

Sport Mediaset reports Fassone made the remark after a small shareholders meeting at Casa Milan on Tuesday.

It was there that Milan announced they had made a loss of €32.6m between January 1 and June 30, €3.4m down on the same period last year.

Furthermore, Rossoneri owner Li Yonghong was confirmed to have paid €22m last Friday, as part of an expected capital increase.

That came after an initial investment of €27m in September, although it is still €11m short of the €60m that the club had forecast.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies