Dzeko: Two years for the Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has given himself two years to win Serie A and is expecting the derby against Lazio next weekend to be his ‘hottest’.

“I still have two years to bring the Scudetto to Roma,” he told Kicker.

“Although it’s more balanced this season, Juventus remain the favourites. They’ve always won and they spent €90m on Higuain.

“We have the derby on Saturday. For those who haven’t experienced it, it’s difficult to understand: if you win for the fans, life becomes more beautiful.

“There are also no more protests from the fans [regarding barriers], so I’ll be experiencing my hottest derby. It was sad playing these games in a semi-empty stadium.”

Dzeko’s first season at Roma saw him score just eight goals in Serie A, earning him the nickname Edin ‘Cieco’, which means ‘blind’ in English.

“With social media, everyone has something to say,” he continued.

“If a teammate criticises me, I accept it, but many people have judged me, when they really don’t understand anything.

“I ignore these criticisms. I started poorly at City because I was physically weak and I could’ve left Roma after my first year, but I’m not a quitter, and my family and I are fine here.

“If Messi and Ronaldo don’t score for two games, which almost never happens, it’s said that they’re in a crisis.

“We’re not robots, we have ups and downs. The fans at Roma are incredibly fanatical. Football can take on an exaggerated importance at times.

“At the same time, however, playing in front of them gives you enthusiasm and a boost.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!