‘Sweden was Jorginho’s fate’

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho’s agent claims his ‘fate’ was to play in the second leg of Italy’s World Cup playoff against Sweden on Monday.

Jorginho was called up to the Italy squad for the Swedish double-header, and the Napoli midfielder is expected to start at San Siro, with the Azzurri 1-0 down in the tie and needing two clear goals to qualify for Russia.

“I hope he can play and make a contribution in a game as important as this to go to the World Cup,” Joao Santos told Radio Crc.

“Different game? I’m not worried, this was Jorginho’s fate. He’s a player for the top team in Serie A.

“I talked to him last night and he trained normally like the others. He hasn’t heard from the Coach yet, but he’ll be ready if the Coach needs him.”

