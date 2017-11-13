Marotta: Leave Dybala alone!

By Football Italia staff

Beppe Marotta believes Juventus star Paulo Dybala must be left alone “to become a champion” after his barren spell in front of goal.

Dybala began the season with 10 goals in six Serie A appearances for Juve, but the attacker has yet to break his duck in the Champions League and has netted just once domestically since September 23.

“There’s a lot of pressure on him at the moment,” the general manager told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’ve got used to him giving extraordinary performances. Therefore, when he puts in an ordinary performance, it’s branded inadequate.

“In reality, he’s a player who only turns 24 years on November 15. Therefore, we have to let him mature so that he becomes a champion.

“When you’re young, there are times when your performances aren’t at their best.

“Transfers? We have no deep problems, but we have to look ahead, knowing that we need to be competitive and seize any opportunities that the market offers us.

“It’s not easy, and when you have to sign a player for Juventus. It’s not easy to find them.

“It’s also true that we need to reflect on this squad, in terms of age, but we also realise that we have great professionals.

“In my role for Juventus, my objective is to get to the top, and this Champions League is almost an obsession for us.

“We managed to reach two Finals, but we couldn’t lift the trophy. This must be a reason to get to Kiev, and maybe with some luck we can lift the trophy.

“Scudetto? Not winning it would be a sporting failure. Given the quality of our squad, we believe that we must be candidates to win it again.”

