Napoli after Spanish pair?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing the Spanish pair of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.

According to Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, Denis and Grimaldo have been identified as the players that will ‘rebalance’ Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

Despite scoring twice and assisting three times for Barca this season, Denis is considered ‘surplus to requirements’ after starting just four games, writes Il Corriere.

Grimaldo, like his fellow Spaniard, started his professional career at Camp Nou but left two years ago, and Tuttosport sees him as a worthy replacement for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!