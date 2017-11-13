Allegri in Italy contention?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri is reportedly in contention to replace Giampiero Ventura if Italy fail to qualify for the World Cup.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the FIGC are hoping to appoint a big name to revive the national team, in the event they fail to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Sweden on Monday.

The newspaper explains Carlo Ancelotti is “the first option being considered”, with Antonio Conte’s return also a possibility, but the former Juve pair have since been joined by Allegri.

Furthermore, the Coach “would be happy, by his own admission, to manage Italy”, although he only extended his contract until 2020 over the summer.

