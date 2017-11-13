Balotelli: Ibra, we’ll beat you!

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli insists he ‘respects’ his absence from the Italy squad and tells Sweden rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “we’ll beat you!”

Balotelli has not been picked by Italy for three years, with the situation not changing for the World Cup playoff against Sweden, but that has not stopped the Nice striker from supporting the Azzurri in their bid to overcome a 1-0 deficit on Monday.

“I’m not in the national team and many people have asked me why,” he said in an Instagram video.

“I say: because Ventura’s choices as CT must be respected, and I respect them.

“For now, there are other things that are more important, and the message I want to give out is that all Italians, for one night, must only think about Italy going to the World Cup and support them as one.

“The World Cup is too important and, in the past, the national team have shown that they deserve [to be there].

“We must all fight as one and say ‘Forza Azzurri’. To my friend Zlatan, I say: this time we’ll beat you!”

