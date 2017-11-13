Di Biagio: Here for Italy, but…

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio suggests he would be interested in becoming Italy’s next Coach but insists “it’s not something to talk about right now.”

Di Biagio has been put forward as one of the candidates to replace Giampiero Ventura, and the Under-21 boss appeared to throw his hat into the ring, even if Monday’s World Cup playoff against Sweden was the priority.

“Me replacing Ventura? They don’t have to contact me, I’m already part of the Federation, but it’s not something to talk about right now,” the former Roma and Inter midfielder said Rai.

“We can’t possibly think of a World Cup without Italy and it’ll be a complicated game, but we must overcome this tie.

“San Siro? Pirlo’s right, it’s not San Siro that will score goals. It’s not easy for the players, but many of them are experienced enough.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!