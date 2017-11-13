Cairo reveals Belotti-Madrid chat

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo reveals he discussed Andrea Belotti’s €100m release clause with Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.

Belotti ended up staying at Torino last summer after no-one offered the €100m needed to buy out the striker’s contract, and Cairo claims Madrid played a role in keeping him at the Granata.

“Belotti’s an exceptional guy and loved by everyone,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s kept his feet on the ground and he’s humble, even he has a €100m release clause on his shoulders.

“He needs to stay calm, he said he didn’t think about it at the time of his renewal. He scored 13 goals either side of last season, with and without a clause.

“I went to dinner with Florentino Perez and talked to him about the renewal of players with huge clauses.

“I mentioned Belotti and he didn’t know him, but I talked about shielding him with a €100m release clause.

“Aware of his clause, his ears perked up. If it had been for €20m, they wouldn’t have.”

