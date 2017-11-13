EDF: 'Rome Derby makes you tremble'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco can’t wait for his first Derby della Capitale as a Coach and warns “we won’t set limitations” on Roma ambitions.

The Giallorossi are fifth in Serie A, one point behind their rivals Lazio, and both sides have a game in hand going into Saturday’s showdown.

“Roma are growing, it’s a shame that we had to take a break for international duty, but we hope to resume where we left off,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve worked in training with the players at our disposal. It takes something away from you as a club, but at the same time we’re proud to see our lads doing so well all over the world.”

Di Francesco experienced the Rome Derby as a player for the Giallorossi, but it will be his first as a Coach.

“The first time I played a derby, we all went under the Curva Sud (where the Roma fans sit) before the game. I can assure you that my legs had never trembled before a match until then.

“It’s a unique emotion and has never been a game like the others. This time it is also a clash between two clubs in the top spots of the table. In fact, I take this opportunity to compliment Simone Inzaghi, as he is doing a great job on the Lazio bench in a situation that is not simple.

“We won’t set limitations on our objectives. It’d be good to stay up there for as long as possible, but there’s a long road ahead of us and it takes a while to absorb a completely new philosophy.

“For the Scudetto race, Napoli have excellent mechanisms and a great Coach, but I still consider Juventus the team to beat.”

Roma have a huge injury concern going in, as Radja Nainggolan returned early from international duty with Belgium after sustaining a muscular problem.

“We’ll have the doubt to the last minute and will decide on Friday whether he’s in the squad. It’s a pity, because he was improving.”

