EDF: 'When nobody believes in Italy...'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco hopes Italy will replicate the 1982 World Cup experience tonight against Sweden. “When nobody believes in the Nazionale…”

The Azzurri lost the first leg of their play-off 1-0 in Solna and tonight must win by two clear goals or miss their first World Cup since 1958.

“The important thing is to win, because it’s too important for Italy and the whole football movement here for us to reach that tournament,” Roma Coach Di Francesco told Mediaset Premium.

“In Sweden we maybe expected a different game, even if we all know that over there they play in a very physical fashion. We have not expressed ourselves to our best, but I am convinced we can get back on track.

“In difficult circumstances, Italy have always found a way and brought out something extra to qualify. I remember in 1982 the Nazionale had huge problems in the qualifying round, nobody would ever have thought Italy could go on to win that World Cup, but that’s what happened.

“When nobody believes in the Nazionale, that’s when we give our best.”

