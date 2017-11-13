Graziani: 'Italy players in wrong roles'

By Football Italia staff

Ciccio Graziani “cannot understand” Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura’s picks against Sweden. “Just put every player in their own position.”

The Azzurri lost the first leg 1-0 in Solna on Friday, so must win by two clear goals at San Siro tonight at 19.45 GMT.

“I cannot understand why Ventura didn’t use Jorginho in the first match,” 1982 World Cup winner Graziani told Il Mattino newspaper.

“Along with Marco Parolo and Daniele De Rossi as internal midfielders, that could form an excellent unity. Above all, he should just put every player in their own position. Lorenzo Insigne needs to do what he does at Napoli, Ciro Immobile is the centre-forward and Antonio Candreva in the role he has at Inter.

“Insigne is the only genuine talent of the Nazionale. He can get goals, but above all provides assists and creates chances. Let’s not forget he caused Manchester City huge problems by himself in the Champions League.”

Ventura looks set to maintain the 3-5-2 formation that was used in Solna, albeit with Alessandro Florenzi, Manolo Gabbiadini and Jorginho replacing De Rossi, Andrea Belotti and suspended Marco Verratti.

“There is fear, but that could even be a positive element,” continued Graziani.

“We need to score two goals against Sweden and get the right approach. Ventura does have to shoulder some blame, but it’s also true to say that Belotti and Immobile didn’t create a chance of combine with the midfielders in Solna. It’s tough if they play like that.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!