Valencia join Darmian race

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United wing-back Matteo Darmian has attracted interest from Valencia, Napoli and Roma for a January move.

The versatile former Torino man can play on the right or left, as a full-back or wing-back, and is an Italy international.

According to Onda Deportiva Valencia, the Liga revelations have also set their sights on Darmian for a potential mid-season swoop.

They join Napoli, who need a replacement for injured Faouzi Ghoulam, and Roma in seeking the Manchester United player.

It won’t be an easy bid, as Jose Mourinho is not prepared to sell him for less than €20m.

