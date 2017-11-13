Line-ups: Italy-Sweden

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho gets his first competitive start for Italy with Manolo Gabbiadini and Alessandro Florenzi for the World Cup play-off against Sweden.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The first leg ended 1-0 in Solna on Friday evening thanks to a Jakob Johansson shot that was deflected off Daniele De Rossi.

Coach Giampiero Ventura was under fire for his decisions in that fixture and is forced into some changes, as Marco Verratti is suspended and Daniele De Rossi not fully fit.

With Simone Zaza and Leonardo Spinazzola injured, he is nonetheless sticking with the 3-5-2 formation rarely used during his tenure.

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is given his first competitive start for the Azzurri, having previously featured only in two friendlies in March and May 2016.

In fact, not only has Ventura never played the 25-year-old before, this is the first time Jorginho has even been called up since the Coach took over from Antonio Conte.

Accustomed to the 4-3-3 formation, it remains to be seen how he will work in this tactical shape, but his presence does mean it’s now impossible for Brazil to call him for international duty.

Versatile Roma man Florenzi also comes in to the midfield for his first Italy appearance since the opening World Cup qualifier against Spain in October 2016, having just recovered from a double anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The other newcomer is Gabbiadini, currently struggling for form at Southampton and making his second competitive start for the Nazionale, after facing Malta in September 2015.

Ventura has practically ignored Gabbiadini since taking over after Euro 2016, giving him only four substitute appearances for a grand total of 35 minutes of football.

Torino hitman Andrea Belotti is still not fully fit after a knee injury, so Gabbiadini supports on-form Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

There is still no place in the side for Napoli hero Lorenzo Insigne.

Sweden have Mikael Lustig back from suspension, having missed the first leg, and he replaces Bologna full-back Emil Krafth in the line-up.

Former Cagliari midfielder Albin Ekdal picked up a groin injury and is in the stands, so Johansson starts after his goal-scoring substitute appearance in Solna.

The danger man is Emil Forsberg on the left wing, although Ola Toivonen – who fractured Leonardo Bonucci’s nose within 30 seconds of the starting whistle – and Marcus Berg have proved they know how to bully defenders.

Due to that incident, Bonucci will this evening be playing with a protective mask.

Italy: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Florenzi, Jorginho, Parolo, Darmian; Immobile, Gabbiadini

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Perin, Rugani, Astori, Zappacosta, Gagliardini, De Rossi, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Belotti, Eder, El Shaarawy

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Johansson, Forsberg; Toivonen, Berg

Sweden bench: Johnsson, Nordfeldt, Krafth, Olsson, Guidetti, Helander, Svensson, Jansson, Rohden, Thelin, Sema

Ref: Lahoz (SPA)

