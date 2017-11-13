Antognoni: 'Italy's reputation at stake'

Giancarlo Antognoni feels “Italy are gambling with World Cup qualification, but also their reputation” against Sweden.

The Azzurri lost the first leg 1-0 in Solna on Friday, so must win by two clear goals at San Siro tonight at 19.45 GMT.

“In a clash like this, they need grit and determination. In 90 minutes Italy are gambling with World Cup qualification, the work of two years, but also their reputation,” 1982 World Cup winner Antognoni told news agency ANSA.

“I think all the players will give their all and at the end of the day the Azzurri will overcome this obstacle, even if it won’t be an easy match.

“Sweden are stronger in physical terms, but what counts is playing with the utmost focus and determination.”

Lorenzo Insigne is expected to be on the bench, as Italy start again with a 3-5-2 formation.

“I believe Insigne can change the game, as he is a creative player who can come up with something out of nothing. We hope to see him on the pitch.”

