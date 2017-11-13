Ventura: 'System important, not decisive'

Giampiero Ventura explained some of his Italy decisions for the World Cup play-off against Sweden. “The system is important, but not decisive.”

The first leg ended 1-0 in Solna on Friday evening thanks to a Jakob Johansson shot that was deflected off Daniele De Rossi.

“We have to create the chances we created in Sweden and just finish them better,” the CT told Rai Sport.

“We have two playing systems and both attack down the wings. The problem is not so much the tactic as the interpretation, the determination with which we do things and the details will make the difference.”

With Marco Verratti suspended and Daniele De Rossi not fully fit, Ventura has chosen to start Napoli midfielder Jorginho in the same 3-5-2 formation.

“Some recovered quicker than others, we have to make the best team from those who are in the best shape. If there’s no De Rossi, there is Jorginho. I always said that if we played that way, then Jorginho would be considered, otherwise we’d look to other players.

“Many of the players arrived with some fitness issues and others were returning from long-term absences. The system is important, but not decisive. What’s more important is the determination with which we attack and try to ‘hurt’ the opposition.”

It has been said that Ventura could be sacked even if he does get Italy to the World Cup in Russia 2018.

“I am proud to be the Coach of the Nazionale and of these lads, who from the first day have given me their all even among 1,000 difficulties. There is so much hunger in these players, I think positive and always have done, otherwise I wouldn’t still be here after 33 years in football.

“After the game, we’ll plan the future, but we’ll discuss anything like that after the match.”

