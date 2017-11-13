Maldini: 'Tense for a week!'

Paolo Maldini admits he has “been tense for a week” ahead of the play-off against Sweden. “I can’t imagine a World Cup without Italy.”

“I experienced a play-off in 1997 and the tension was at the highest levels. You almost need to calm it down rather than fire the team up,” Maldini told Rai Sport.

“On the big occasion, San Siro has never let us down. You need character to play in a stadium like this.

“I can’t imagine a World Cup without Italy. It’d be just horrible. I’ve been tense for a week!”

