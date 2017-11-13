NEWS
Monday November 13 2017
Maldini: 'Tense for a week!'
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini admits he has “been tense for a week” ahead of the play-off against Sweden. “I can’t imagine a World Cup without Italy.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

“I experienced a play-off in 1997 and the tension was at the highest levels. You almost need to calm it down rather than fire the team up,” Maldini told Rai Sport.

“On the big occasion, San Siro has never let us down. You need character to play in a stadium like this.

“I can’t imagine a World Cup without Italy. It’d be just horrible. I’ve been tense for a week!”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies