De Rossi: 'Put Insigne on!'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi was spotted protesting Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura’s decisions, urging him to throw Lorenzo Insigne on against Sweden.

The Azzurri have failed to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958 after a 0-0 draw, having lost the first leg 1-0.

Insigne was left on the bench for the entire match, having played only 15 minutes in Solna as a central midfielder.

A curious incident occurred during the second half of tonight’s clash, as De Rossi was caught on camera complaining to members of the Italy staff.

He was told to warm up and reacted with extreme irritation, shouting: “Why the hell should I go on? We don’t need to draw, we need to win!”

De Rossi then pointed to Insigne, who was sitting on the bench nearby.

#DeRossi: "Che cazzo entro io? Non dovemo pareggià, dovemo vince!", indicando Insigne. pic.twitter.com/Vr2uTy9wnF — Valerio Curcio (@ValerioCurcio) November 13, 2017

