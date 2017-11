Gabbiadini: ‘Italy exit is ugly’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini said Italy’s World Cup exit was “an ugly thing that nobody wanted to see” after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden.

The Azzurri were unable to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat and were held 0-0 at San Siro.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s an ugly thing that nobody wanted to see,” the Southampton forward told Rai Sport.

“The Coach said things that remain between us in the locker room.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!