Bernardeschi: ‘Italy failed veterans’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi felt the World Cup exit was “tragic” for Italy, but above all for those retiring. “They did not deserve this.”

The 0-0 draw at San Siro was not enough to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat in Sweden, so the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1958.

“It’s really disappointing, because not going to the World Cup is truly something tragic,” a tearful Bernardeschi told Rai Sport.

This was the final competitive match for legends Gigi Buffon, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

“I want to make an appeal to the ‘senators’ of the squad, because they did not deserve this. Today a piece of Italian football history is leaving, important champions who wrote their names in stone for both Calcio and the sport worldwide.

“I thank them with all my heart and now it’s up to us youngsters to take on their example and bring as many victories as possible to this Nazionale.

“We begin again with our heads held high, proud to be Italian and to take these colours to the top.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!