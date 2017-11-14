Cannavaro: 'Mummies run Italian football'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Cannavaro launched a scathing attack on the “mummies in charge of the FIGC” and blamed foreign players for Italy’s failure to reach the World Cup.

The Azzurri were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sweden in the play-off and are therefore out of the 2018 World Cup, the first edition without the Nazionale since 1958.

“Guys, we didn’t lose the World Cup today. We lost it 15 years ago when thanks to incredible cashing in by those in the football world, Italy brought in flops from every area of the world to unfairly steal places from our lads…” wrote the Sassuolo defender and brother of Ballon d’Or winner Fabio on Instagram.

“We gave them glory and fame thanks to our Italian Coaches, who remain the best in the world. I only hope that now we’ve hit rock bottom there can finally be a reformation of OUR FOOTBALL!

“Goodbye to the mummies who control Italian football and space for the youth off the field as well! Get out of our damn way, thank you…

“Honour to the great Gigi Buffon who lost the possibility of being the only player to take part in six World Cups, and despite the fact he didn’t manage it, still went in front of the cameras!!! Hopefully your tears were the last to be spilled for our football!!!!

“Let us support the young Italy that will come!!!! Let us return to being the Italy that the entire world envied! Unfortunately, this had to happen for us to wake up!!!!”

