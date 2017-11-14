Report: Ventura rowed with players

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Giampiero Ventura threatened to resign after the first leg defeat to Sweden, following a row with the players.

The Azzurri were beaten 1-0 in Solna, and last night’s 0-0 draw at San Siro means Italy won’t be at the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

While the CT has not yet resigned, it’s only a matter of time before he either jumps or is pushed, and a decision could come today.

According to Sky, however, Ventura has already threatened to resign once, namely after the defeat in Sweden.

In the tense post-match, some players suggested that Italy should approach games differently, both in terms of system and players.

Ventura is reported to have snapped “you pick the team then” in response and threatened to resign.

An intervention from senior members of the squad smoothed things over, but the Coach became even more determined to go with his choices, rather than bow to player pressure.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!