Zaccardo: ‘I’m speechless’

By Football Italia staff

World Cup winner Cristian Zaccardo admits “I’m speechless” after Italy missed out on the World Cup, but calls Gianluigi Buffon “a great man” for facing the cameras.

The Azzurri drew 0-0 with Sweden last night to go out 1-0 on aggregate with CT Giampiero Ventura dodging the television cameras while the captain spoke in tears.

“I’m speechless, these things happen once every 60 years,” Zaccardo told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“I’m so sorry, especially for my 2006 World Cup teammates. As Gigi said, I’m disappointed for the system, and I’m sorry for the players who had to leave the national team this way, with a defeat.

“I want to compliment Buffon though, he put his face out there, at that moment. A great man.”

Daniele De Rossi was seen on the bench complaining that Lorenzo Insigne should come on…

“I can image the tension, this was such an important game. I understand his anxiety, I had it watching on television.”

Ventura will be sacked in the coming hours, and Zaccardo was asked who should replace him.

“I’d take someone like [Carlo] Ancelotti. We need certainties as the veterans won’t be there anymore. We need someone with experience on the bench to help the youngsters grow.”

