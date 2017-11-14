Report: Ventura won’t resign

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Giampiero Ventura and FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio are both unwilling to resign, despite Italy missing out on the World Cup.

The Azzurri were held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden last night, meaning they will miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Ventura pointedly refused to confirm his resignation at last night’s Press conference, and calciomercato.com reports he has no intention of walking away.

The Coach signed a renewal until 2020 in August, and while his position is untenable - not least due to a breakdown of his relationship with the squad - he wants the Federation to sack him, so he’ll be paid off, the website reports.

Tavecchio himself is coming under pressure to resign, but he was cryptic over his future while leaving the hotel in Milan this morning.

“We’re deeply bitter and disappointed to have missed out on qualification for the World Cup,” the President told reporters, after Ventura gone out the back to avoid the scrum.

“It’s a sporting failure which requires a shared solution, and I’ve called a meeting of the Federation for tomorrow to conduct a thorough analysis and decide on our future choices.”

It’s not expected that Ventura will be present at the meeting.

