Buffon agent: ‘Immense sorrow’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon’s agent says “the sorrow is immense” after his last competitive match for Italy.

The goalkeeper won his 175th cap yesterday, but a 0-0 draw with Sweden means he won’t get to end his career at the World Cup as he had planned.

“Everyone was hoping Italy would go through to the World Cup and Gigi has already expressed his feelings,” Silvano Martina told Tuttomercatoweb.

“The sorrow is immense, all things have to end. Gigi is the greatest goalkeeper of all time, and he’d have stopped anyway [after the World Cup].

“He feels it a lot, and not just for personal reasons but because he loves Italy. He’s a lad with a lot of sentiment.”

