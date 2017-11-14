Italy to face England in March

By Football Italia staff

Italy have confirmed they will play a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium in March.

The Azzurri won’t be going to the World Cup, having been eliminated in the play-off by Sweden.

However, they will still take on Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions next year.

“Italy will play England on Tuesday 27th March at Wembley,” the FIGC confirmed.

“Italy have played five times at Wembley with two wins, two draws and one defeat. The most memorable result was the win on 14th November 1973 when a Fabio Capello goal gave the Azzurri a historic first win at the home of English football.

“On 12th February 1997, Gianfranco Zola decided a qualifier for the 1998 World Cup. In 26 previous meetings with England, Italy have won ten, drawn eight and lost eight.

“The last friendly played on 31st March 2015 in Turin ended 1-1 with goals from Graziano Pellè and Andros Townsend.”

Some fans are already calling for Gianluigi Buffon to play this match as a farewell, as he won’t be able to retire after the World Cup as planned.

