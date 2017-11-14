Dybala: ‘I was cheering for Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he was cheering for Italy last night - “I wanted to meet you in Russia”.

The Argentine has already helped his own nation to qualify for the World Cup, but saw the Azzurri eliminated last night after a 0-0 draw with Sweden.

“I cheered for you last night and I suffered with you,” Dybala wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of teammates Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

“I wanted to meet you in Russia in my first World Cup, maybe even in the final. You are great champions and we have so much to win together!

“A hug, friends!”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!