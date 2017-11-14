Ventura: ‘Never said I’d resign’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura insists he "never said” he’d resign as Italy CT, despite there being a video of him telling Le Iene he would.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, but the Coach didn’t announce his resignation after the match.

Having dodged reporters in Milan, satirical news show Le Iene manage to corner the CT at Bari airport, where was pressed over whether he’d resign.

Ventura asked the reporter for “a bit of manners”, but when further pressed over whether he’d resign he sighed “yes”.

However, ANSA is reporting that they received a text from the CT in which he insists “I never said that”.

It has been suggested that Ventura is waiting for a €700,000 pay-off before he will leave, as he signed a new contract in August.

It’s not clear though if that still applies or if the renewal was conditional on World Cup qualification, with CONI President Giovanni Malago believing it to be the latter.

"Si dimette o no? Ce lo promette?" "Sì".

Questa sera a #LeIene Gian Piero Ventura promette di dimettersi da allenatore della Nazionale Italiana. pic.twitter.com/10YLbrwyYi — Le Iene (@redazioneiene) November 14, 2017

